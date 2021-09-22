Man killed in crash on Highway 62 near Desert Center identified as Ramona resident

News

A man who died in a single-vehicle collision near Desert Center was identified today.

Bruce Falconer, 61, of Ramona was found dead at the scene of Tuesday's crash, which took place near the intersection of State Highway 62 and Rice Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said that, for reasons still under investigation, Falconer's truck swerved back and forth off the roadway until eventually losing control and overturning multiple times.

Falconer's identity was later released by the Riverside County coroner's office following the notification of next of kin.