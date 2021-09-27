Fire damages Angel View Thrift Store building in Indio

News

Firefighters extinguished a fire in downtown Indio that reportedly started in a dumpster outside of the Angel View Thrift Store near Civic Center Drive and Jackson Street.

The fire broke out in a dumpster outside 45430 Fargo Street early Monday morning.

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze to the dumpster, although the building's exterior appears to have suffered smoke and heat damage. A KESQ News Channel 3 photojournalist also says there appeared to be some damage to the building's interior.

There was no immediate word on the fire's cause

