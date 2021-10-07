Palm Desert’s Free Fall concerts in the park series begins

News

With the return of free Fall concerts in the park Thursday, locals can get out to enjoy good music, food, and the company of others.

The concerts usually happen every year but was put off like many other events because of the pandemic.

Every Thursday in October there will be live music at Palm Desert Civic Center Park from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The park is located on the northeast corner of San Pablo Avenue and Fred Warning Drive.

This week Beach Street a Go Go will be kicking off the series. The group is known for playing music from the 60's. Popular hits include music from the Beatles, the Beach Boys, and even Motown.

On October 14, the Avenida Music will be performing. On October 21, Cash, Killer and the King will be performing. On October 28, New Sensations will be wrapping up the event playing music from rock, pop, funk, soul, Motown, and much more.

Not only will there be food but also food trucks.

Attendees are urged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the music and food.

Alcohol nor smoking is allowed at the concert.

For more information you can call 760-568-1441.

This is just the first of outdoor events making a return after a hiatus because of the pandemic.

On Halloween at Rancho Mirage Community Park there is another free concert music lovers can attend.

The Coachella Valley Symphony will be performing a variety of tunes:

Ghostbusters, Spiderman, Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Wars - Throne Room, Toccata and Fugue in d minor, Phantom of the Opera, In the Hall of the Mountain King, and Symphonie fantastique - "March to the Scaffold".