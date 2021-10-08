Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to reopen on Monday, Oct. 11

News

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will officially be back open to the public on Monday, October 11, officials announced.

The tramway was closed for a little over a month for its annual maintenance.

“Guest safety is always our number one concern at the Tramway,” says General Manager Nancy Nichols. “And our annual maintenance shutdown is critical in ensuring that.”

Starting Monday, the first tram up will be at 10:00 a.m., the last tram up at 8:00 p.m., and the last tram down at 9:30 p.m. Tramcars depart at least every 30 minutes.

Officials said completed projects this year include repositioning of track ropes, changing pendant ropes, and the liners and bushings of pendant rope sheaves; and comprehensive mechanical and electrical testing of Tramway systems.

Visit pstramway.com for tickets and more information.