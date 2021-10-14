Freeway remains closed following police activity in Palm Springs
The westbound traffic of interstate 10 was shut down to traffic for an unknown type of incident in Palm Springs early Thursday morning.
Viewers called in saying the westbound side completely stopped before the Indian Canyon Drive exit after 1:00 a.m.
Garnet Avenue also remained shut down.
News Channel 3 is working to gather more information about what happened in Palm Springs.
An eyewitness told KESQ they heard dozens of gunshots in the area of Garnet and Indian Canyon.
