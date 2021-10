Cal Fire officials said one person was killed early Saturday morning in Beaumont.

Firefighters responded to the scene just after midnight on Highland Springs Avenue, near I-10.

They said a pedestrian had been hit by a train. One person was confirmed to have died.

There is no word on if there was anyone else involved in the crash.

