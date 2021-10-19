Woman in wheelchair struck and killed by vehicle in Indio

A woman was pronounced after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend in Indio.

The collision happened at approximately 2:09 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Avenue 51 and Monroe Street.

Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department said an elderly woman in a motorized wheelchair was found sitting upright on the dirt shoulder of Monroe.

The woman sustained major injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Guitron confirmed that the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The woman's identity was not available to be released at this time.

