‘Squid Game’ creator responds to LeBron James disliking the show’s end
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Count LeBron James among those caught up in “Squid Game.”
The basketball icon’s thoughts were shared in a video tweeted by sports writer Kyle Goon.
“I didn’t like the ending though,” James told Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.
The hit Netflix’s series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was asked for his reaction to that by The Guardian.
“Have you seen ‘Space Jam 2’?” he said. “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending.”
Slam dunk, sir.
“Squid Game” has become an international phenomenon with its plot about a group of poor contestants who must play a deadly competition of children’s games in an attempt to get out of debt.
