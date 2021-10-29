Traffic signals dark after Indio fire cuts power service to 2,200 customers

An estimated 2,200 Imperial Irrigation District power customers were still without service Friday morning, and traffic signals darkened, after a fire in Indio north of Interstate 10 near Jefferson Street.

It burned trees and powerlines along Avenue 40 between Jefferson Street and Adams Streets.

The fire was reported shortly before midnight Thursday.

Police closed the area due to the hazard of burned power lines lying on the ground.

1,100 IID customers remained without electricity as of 6:00 a.m.

The outage also darkened traffic signals on Jefferson Street north of the freeway and at the I-10 interchange where the lights were completely off.

Drivers were urged to use caution in the area due to the non-functioning traffic signal lights, allow for extra time to get through the Jefferson interchange, and any darkened intersection as a four-way stop.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for fire cleanup updates and your Time Saver Traffic at 6:15 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.