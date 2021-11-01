Update: Missing man, 78, found in Palm Springs after search

Update: Balanay has been located, per Palm Springs Police. Police tell News Channel 3 that Balanay was safely located at 8:00 Tuesday morning.

Original story:

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 78-year-old Filipino man missing in Palm Springs.

Ronald "Rolly" Balanay, 78, walked away from the 4000 block of Camino San Simeon in Palm Springs.

He was last seen wearing a brown hat, blue jeans, and brown shoes. Police added that Balanay previously suffered a stroke.

If you have any information on Balanay's whereabouts, call PSPD at (760) 327-1441.