Three new businesses to open at the River at Rancho Mirage in early 2022

Three new restaurants/eateries will be opening up at the River shopping center in Rancho Mirage in early 2022.

On Friday, officials announced the opening of Bobby Botina's Mexican & American Grille, Chakaa Tea Shoppe, and Sushi Kawa.

Bobby Botina’s Mexican & American Grille offers (as it's name suggests) both Mexican and American cuisine along with live music

Chakaa Tea Shoppe offers Boba, Milk and other teas.

Sushi Kawa is an Authentic Japanese restaurant with a sushi bar







Officials did not list a specific opening date for the three eateries, however, they are all listed to open in early 2022.

Valet parking will also make its return to the River in late November.

It looks to be an exciting time for the River as on Nov. 15, Eminent Design, a new contemporary art gallery, will be welcomed to the shopping center.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on when the businesses will open.