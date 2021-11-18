Mosquitoes infected with West Nile Virus discovered in La Quinta

Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus were discovered in La Quinta, officials announced today.

The infected mosquitoes were collected from traps near Fritz Burns Park, at the intersection of Avenue 52 and Avenida Bermudas, according to the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District. This is the second time mosquitoes in La Quinta have been positive with the virus this year.

"The warm temperatures this fall mean more mosquitoes later in the season," said Tammy Gordon, Public Information Officer for the District. "You should invest in and wear insect repellent when enjoying the outdoors."

There has been one human case of WNV in the Coachella Valley this year and 101 human cases in California overall. Eleven people have died from the virus this year, according to officials.

The virus is transmitted to people and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. There is no cure, and one in five of those infected will exhibit symptoms that can include fever, headache, body aches, nausea or skin rash. The symptoms can last for several days to months, according to the California Department of Public Health.

One in 150 people infected with the virus will require hospitalization. Severe symptoms include high fever, muscle weakness, neck stiffness, coma, paralysis and possibly death.

Those at greatest risk include seniors and individuals with compromised immune systems.

Mosquito season in Southern California generally spans May to October. To reduce exposure to West Nile virus, residents are urged to:

-- spend as little time as possible outdoors at dawn or dusk, when mosquitoes are generally on the move;

-- wear pants and long-sleeved shirts during outdoor activity;

-- use insect repellent with the active ingredients DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus;

-- ensure door and window screens are fitted properly to keep bugs out; and

-- get rid of standing water, aside from pools properly treated with chemicals.