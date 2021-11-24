Vehicle overturned after two-vehicle crash in downtown Palm Springs

First responders are currently at the scene of a crash that left one vehicle overturned Wednesday afternoon in downtown Palm Springs.

The crash occurred on E Tahquitz Canyon W & S Calle Encilia, right next to the Hilton hotel and Sherman's Deli. The crash was first reported at approximately 1:23 p.m.





Two patients were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, the Palm Springs Fire Department confirmed.

There are road closures currently in effect in the area. Northbound Encilla is shut down from Tahquitz to E Andreas Road, heading towards the casino.

We have a crew at the scene working to gather more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.