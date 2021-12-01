Fed survey finds supply-chain shortages boosting inflation

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is reporting that many parts of the country were hit by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages in November. In a survey of business conditions around the country, the Fed’s 12 regional banks found that the economy continued to grow at a modest-to-moderate pace. The outlook for future growth remains positive. But some of the Fed’s business contacts expressed uncertainty about when the problems presented by supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages might begin to ease.