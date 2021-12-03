Modernism Week to launch architecture tours

Modernism Week has partnered with PS Architecture Tours to launch guided tours in the Palm Springs area, it was announced today.

The new Architecture Tours by Modernism Week are a seasonal set of tours that give an informative history of architecture in the Palm Springs area, according to officials. The two-and-a-half-hour tours launch on Dec. 22 and will be available until May. The tours will re-launch in the fall.

"We've experienced an increased demand for architecture tours and educational programs that extends beyond our annual festival programming," said Lisa Vossler Smith, Modernism Week Executive Director. "Modernism Week takes place in February and October, but architectural tourism in the area occurs throughout the year. By creating this new venture, we can produce these exciting, curated tours during the high season and eventually year-round."

The primary tours will be held in 20-seat motor coaches and focus on the city's world-famous concentration of midcentury modern homes and buildings.

"We saw what the city of Chicago was doing with its world-famous architecture tours and were inspired to create a similar model here," said Trevor O'Donnell, owner and operator of PS Architecture Tours. "I've always believed that architecture tours in Palm Springs should be a community-centered effort focused on education, preservation and community development. Because Modernism Week embodies these ideals, it is the perfect community-based partner."

The tour will cost $110 per person. To learn more, go to modernismweek.com.

