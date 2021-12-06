Palm Desert gas station open after overnight shooting

A shooting around midnight at a Chevron gas station in Palm Desert has left one victim in the hospital.

Riverside County Sheriffs Department (RSO) said it received a call at 12:30 am of a shooting that happened on Highway 111 and Plaza Way.

Once deputies arrived they say there was evidence of a shooting but no suspects or victims.

It was shortly after the deputies were notified there was a victim at a local hospital who was receiving medical treatment.

The extent of the victim's injuries is still unknown.

The Chevron where the shooting happened was closed down by RSO for hours while deputies conducted an investigation.

RSO and a forensics truck cleared from the scene shortly before 5 am.

RSO said there is still no information on a suspect. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is advised to contact the Riverside County Sheriffs Office