Pilot dies after small plane crashes in Bermuda Dunes neighborhood

UPDATE 12/12/21: The pilot of a small plane has died after crashing into a neighborhood in Bermuda Dunes.

The coroner's office identified the pilot as James Wallace, 83, of Palm Desert. He was pronounced dead at approximately 9:34 p.m. at Desert Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Original Report 12/11/21:

Cal Fire said the incident was reported around 12:30 Saturday afternoon. The aircraft was carrying only the pilot when it went down on the 78000 block of Discovery Bay.

Aircraft Emergency: rpt@12:31 p.m. 78000blk Discovery Bay in Bermuda Dunes. Small aircraft down, one occupant trapped. #DiscoveryIC pic.twitter.com/HHg5TYetOa — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) December 11, 2021

Firefighters pulled the victim from the plane and he was transported to an area hospital by ground ambulance. California Highway Patrol, The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, and Cal Fire responded to the scene.

Homeowner Donna Simmons told News Channel 3 she heard a "big bang" and ran outside. She then saw the plane right side up next to her house with the visibly injured pilot in the damaged aircraft.

Neighbors who operate the Bermuda Airport said the man kept his plane, an RV 3, at the airport and he was taking off from that location when it crash landed. Nobody on the ground was injured.

Sheriff's deputies said any further information regarding the condition of the pilot or the crash will be referred to the NTSB, who has resumed control of the investigation.

