Your guide to staying safe this New Year’s Eve

People across the Coachella Valley are gearing up to welcome the new year.

Some tips to stay safe from the Indio Police Department:

Do not drive intoxicated – Use a sober designated driver, public

transportation, taxi, or a ride-share service to get to and from your destination.

Per CHP: During the previous New Year’s Day MEP, 56 people were killed in crashes in California. Sadly,

half of the vehicle occupants killed in the crashes were not wearing a seat belt. During that same

78-hour MEP, CHP officers made 709 arrests for driving under the influence throughout the

state.

Do not text while driving – Do not text while driving its dangerous

to you, passengers and pedestrians

Do not discharge a firearm in celebration of the New Year –Discharging firearms into the air endangers the public’s safety. Remember, what goes up, will ultimately come down.

Do not use fireworks – Fireworks are dangerous and illegal. Indio City

Code does not permit fireworks in the city limits. However, certain unincorporated areas of the county permit "safe and sane" fireworks, including Desert Hot Springs, Indio, Coachella and Blythe. That only includes fireworks, like sparklers, that don't shoot into the air.

