DSUSD hosting COVID testing clinic to fight virus spread before classes resume

Desert Sands Unified School District is hosting a COVID-19 testing clinic before starting classes again on Monday. This comes as pediatric COVID-19 cases are increasing in Riverside County.

In an effort to be proactive, DSUSD will be hosting a free testing clinic on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at the DSUSD office in La Quinta, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are not necessary but registration is encouraged. To register for the testing clinic, you can go here.

“If there is an opportunity to assist with providing information or testing or masks, then we want to be able to take advantage of those opportunities," said DSUSD spokesperson Mary Perry. “We do have a number, a large number of testing kits that have been made available to us and those have been shared with school sites.”

On Dec. 22, Governor Newsom announced additional actions to protect Californians from COVID-19. As part of the announcement, he said the state will be increasing the availability of at-home COVID-19 tests across California so that K-12 public school students can be tested as they return to school from winter break. The district said the opportunities to get a test will increase as supplies are received from the state.

Testing kits are being made available to the schools and can be picked up on Sunday at the testing clinic. DSUSD said it will continue to monitor the California Department of Public Health guidelines.