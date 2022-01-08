Di Gregorio-Hollander sled makes Olympics, Mazdzer waiting

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Zack Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander are headed to the Olympics for USA Luge. They’re waiting to see if reigning silver medalist Chris Mazdzer will join them. Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken won the doubles race for Germany, with Latvia’s Andris Sics and Juris Sics finishing second and Germany’s Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt placing third. In the men’s race, Latvia’s Kristers Aparjods prevailed on home ice, with Germany’s Felix Loch second and Italy’s Dominik Fischnaller third. They’re all comfortably in the Olympic fields. But Mazdzer is still waiting to learn his fate.