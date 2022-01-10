Mané scores penalty deep into injury time to save Senegal

BAFOUSSAM, Cameroon (AP) — Sadio Mané scored from a penalty more than six minutes into injury time at the end of the game as Senegal escaped with a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe to open its African Cup of Nations campaign. Mané drilled the penalty into the net to give Senegal a winning start. But his team produced a misfiring first performance in Cameroon for much of the game. Senegal never looked like Africa’s top-ranked team. But Mané snatched the victory when the chance presented itself after Zimbabwe defender Kelvin Madzongwe was penalized for handball in the fourth minute of injury time.