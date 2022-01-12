Raising Cane’s in Palm Springs will open on Thursday, Jan. 13

The valley's first Raising Cane's will finally open in Palm Springs!

The popular chicken restaurant will open its doors on Thursday. It is located at 5601 East Ramon Road, inside the parking lot of Walmart.

If you're there early on Thursday, you could be one of 20 lucky people to win FREE Cane’s for a Year. This will happen between 6:30 am and 7:30 am. Winners will be drawn from 7:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

The 1st 100 dine-in customers who buy a combo will get a custom T-Shirt!

The celebration starts at 6 a.m.! There will be DJs, radio hosts, cheerleaders all throughout the day going into the night.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Raising Cane’s to Palm Springs,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Kevin Skoglund. “This is one of several new Cane’s Restaurants that we will be opening in Coachella Valley over the next few months. Palm Springs is truly a desert oasis, making it a go-to destination for travelers, especially during winter. So, we’re expecting visitors and locals alike to quickly become Caniacs. Luckily, the new Restaurant features a double kitchen and double drive-thru, meaning we will be able to serve our ONE LOVE® even faster! We can’t wait to celebrate this exciting grand opening with everyone.”

Palm Springs’ new Raising Cane’s will be open serve Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. You'll be able to order inside, via drive-thru, or through its app.

