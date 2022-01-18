‘Joey Franchise’ is toast of Cincinnati as Bengals advance

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Regardless of whether Cincinnati wins and advances in the playoffs this weekend, it’s difficult to overstate quarterback Joe Burrow’s value to the Bengals. He turned out to be the combination of confidence, work ethic, unpretentious leadership and intangibles the downtrodden organization sought when they drafted him first overall in 2020. He led the Bengals to their first playoff win in 31 years on Saturday with a 26-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. This week he’ll try to get the team over another hump when the Bengals seek their first road playoff win, at Nashville against the Tennessee Titans.