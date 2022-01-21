COD Board of Trustees meeting on future educational and development goals today

College of the Desert’s Board of Trustees is reviewing its strategic master plan for the next 5 years and under the backdrop of transparency concerns, also continued worries about its resolve to build long-planned west valley campuses.

Administrators are laying out the framework for renewing a road map of sorts detailing where they want to be in the future and with directions on how best to get there. The Board of Trustees was also set to reaffirm COD's commitment to building educational projects throughout the Coachella Valley. A board resolution, however, fell flat for some.

Aftab Dada, of the Hilton Hotel in Palm Springs and Chairman of PS Resorts called into the meeting to say, "Build the promised Palm Springs hospitality school now." "I urge College of the Desert to fulfill the promises made to Coachella Valley voters and students to build the Palm Springs COD campus including the promised hospitality school program," Dada pleaded.

The Board of Trustees scrapped a study session on the matter earlier this month over transparency concerns and whether enough public notice had been given ahead of that meeting on January 7.

Another caller during the public comment period, Bruce Hogan, criticized the board’s claims of transparency. “We ask for back information on how decisions are made. We get nothing," Hogan complained.

No votes were scheduled for the strategic master plan study session.

Administrators say the new plan requires an examination of COD’s Mission, Vision, and Values– also 5-Year strategic objectives.

