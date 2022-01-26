Official: Doctors in Nevada execution plan want names secret

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — State officials told a federal judge the two physicians enlisted to oversee what would be Nevada’s first execution since 2006 don’t ever want to be identified publicly. An attorney for the state also told the judge Wednesday that prosecutors are up against deadlines that could make the question about identifying doctors moot. One is the Feb. 28 expiration of a drug that would be used in Zane Floyd’s lethal injection. Floyd also has three cases pending before the Nevada Supreme Court that could make an end-of-February date impossible. The judge postponed until at least next week wrapping up hearings about whether the state execution plan would be unconstitutionally cruel and inhumane.