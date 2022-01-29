2 dead after car crashes into Missouri store

By Web Staff

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Two people are dead after a car crashed into a Schnucks grocery store in South City Friday.

Police said both people inside the car have died after it flipped on its side and hit a Schnucks store. No one inside or around the store was injured in the incident.

The car hit the front of the store located at 1020 Loughborough Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday. A News 4 crew was on scene and saw the car on its side in the area where shopping carts are kept. The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the incident to remove the two passengers from the car.

Witness Kelly Wileman said the car sped up around the parking lot before hitting a concrete barrier, flipping on its side and hitting the store. Wileman said the car almost hit him as it sped up before hitting the store.

A security officer came out of the store and he and Wileman tried to get the two passengers out of the car, Wileman said. They were unsuccessful and had to wait for the fire department to arrive to attempt a rescue.

Firefighters were seen on top of the flipped car attempting to get the passengers out. At least one person was taken away from the car on a stretcher.

The accident reconstruction unit was requested to assist, police said.

