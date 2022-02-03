Skip to Content
News
By
February 3, 2022 5:59 PM
Published 5:56 PM

79-year-old man reported missing, last seen in Rancho Mirage on Wednesday

Ian Ferguson Ingham
RSO
Ian Ferguson Ingham

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 79-year-old man last seen in Rancho Mirage on Wednesday.

Ian Ferguson Ingham was last seen in the 70-200 block of Highway 111 Tuesday at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Ingham is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with gray hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be driving his white 2001 Ford Econoline Van, CA personalized plate# IAN I

Authorities said he suffers from memory loss and may be confused.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are urged to call 9-1-1 or the Sheriff's Dept. non-emergency line at (760) 836-3215.

News

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content