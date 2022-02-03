79-year-old man reported missing, last seen in Rancho Mirage on Wednesday

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 79-year-old man last seen in Rancho Mirage on Wednesday.

Ian Ferguson Ingham was last seen in the 70-200 block of Highway 111 Tuesday at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Ingham is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with gray hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be driving his white 2001 Ford Econoline Van, CA personalized plate# IAN I

Authorities said he suffers from memory loss and may be confused.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are urged to call 9-1-1 or the Sheriff's Dept. non-emergency line at (760) 836-3215.