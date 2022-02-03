U.S. says new intel shows Russia plotting false flag attack

By LORNE COOK, SUZAN FRASER and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The U.S. has obtained new intelligence indicating that the Russian government developed a plan to stage a false attack that would depict the Ukrainian military or its intelligence forces assaulting Russian territory to help establish a pretext for military action against Ukraine. The disclosure came Thursday from a senior Biden administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity. The scheme includes production of a graphic propaganda video that would show staged explosions and would use corpses and actors depicting grieving mourners. The U.S. unveiled the the intelligence as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine.