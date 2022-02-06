One man suffered major injuries after a hit and run in Indio

Indio police are asking the public's help in locating the driver of a hit and run accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police responded to a call around 4 pm of a pedestrian who was hit and lying in the parking lot near Little Caesar's Pizza and the Arco AM/PM gas station at the corner of Rubidoux Street and Highway 111.

When they arrived they found a male adult lying in the parking lot of the restaurant.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by Indio Fire with major injuries. Police have no suspect or vehicle description.

If you have any information call the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4051 or Valley Crimestoppers (760) 341-STOP.