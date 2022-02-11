Palm Springs councilman calls for investigation on Measure J commission

In a heated Thursday night Palm Springs city council meeting, councilmember Dennis Woods called for an independent investigation into the city's Measure J Oversight Commission, alleging conflicts of interest in how the group awards city funds.

Woods' concerns were directed at the commission's chair, Jeffrey Bernstein, who last month said he would run for Woods' district 2 council seat. Woods has not publicly said whether he plans to run for a second term.

In a remarkable rebuke, councilmember Geoff Kors said Woods' comments were "one of the most outrageous things [he's] seen on this dias."

