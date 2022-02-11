Taste of Jalisco makes its return to Cathedral City

The 6th Annual Taste of Jalisco Festival will be returning Friday, with several foods, entertainment options, and tequila tastings.

The festival is a celebration of the 25-year sister city relationship between Cathedral City and Tequila, Jalisco in Mexico.

You can enjoy free admission for access to the carnival, vendor market, the auto show on Saturday. Even free access to the musical performances that will be performing this weekend.

On Saturday the headliner performance at the city's amphitheater is a show called Mexico Lindo.

It is a new show being put on by Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jamie Cuellar.

There will even be an opening performance by Cathedral City local Nacho Bustillos.

According to Ryan Heil, Soundskilz Event Producer who helped bring the performers to the festival, "Mexico Lindo" is a musical journey that tells the stories of Mexico's musical traditions through choreography and colors.

This show will be Saturday, February 12 with doors opening at 4 pm. You have to buy tickets to watch the show.

Also expected all weekend long is tequila tastings at the tequila tasting garden.

The three-day carnival kicks off officially at 4 pm on Friday, which will have the raising of the flags, and a proclamation reading from Cathedral City Mayor Ernesto Gutirrez.

You can buy tickets to the "Mexico Lindo" show on the festival's website.