Exclusive look: Sheriff Bianco unveils new Mobile Command Unit

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco gave News Channel 3 an exclusive inside look at the department's latest high tech gear.

A new $700,000 mobile command unit will assist deputies in critical incidents, natural disasters and crime scenes.

"We are one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the country," Bianco said. "With the upgrades and improvements we have made in technology and equipment over the last three years, we are finally acting like it."

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has more tonight at 6 p.m.