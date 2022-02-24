76-year-old pedestrian killed in suspected DUI crash in Desert Hot Springs

A driver was arrested on suspicion of a DUI following a deadly crash in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday night.

The crash happened on Hacienda Avenue and Maui Way at approximately 10:40 p.m.

Officers determined that the driver was traveling eastbound on Hacienda Avenue. The driver failed to see the pedestrian as he was walking on the roadway prior to the crash, police revealed on Thursday.

The pedestrian, identified as a 76-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed on Thursday that the driver was arrested on DUI charges. She was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and is investigating the collision. Anyone with further information about the collision is asked to contact Sergeant Hazen at (760) 329-6411 extension 372.

