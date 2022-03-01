March Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Desert Access and Mobility
Desert Access and Mobility is a nonprofit dedicated to providing transportation services to the blind, handicapped, and to anyone who cannot ‘drive safely’.
Clients are provided transportation to medical appointments, grocery stores, senior centers, and other personal errands. Currently, the nonprofit serves the cities of Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, and Palm Desert.
The $25,000 grant would provide funding for an additional full-time driver and increase the hours of the development staff. The City of Palm Desert was added in recent months and the demand continues to increase. At some point, the organization hopes to be able to provide its services throughout the entire Coachella Valley.
This month, Desert Access and Mobility is celebrating 50 years of serving the valley. They are hosting their gala event “Dining in the Dark” on April 2, 2022.
