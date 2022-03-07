US markets set for lower open; oil prices continue to surge

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets were heading for a lower open Monday, following global markets as oil prices jumped and the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia. U.S. crude traded above $120 a barrel Brent crude oil was trading around $125 a barrel. European markets opened lower and the price of gold surged above $2,000 an ounce before falling back. Russian forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets even after Moscow announced another cease-fire and proposed a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday.