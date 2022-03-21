New La Quinta skate park to open Wednesday

The La Quinta skate park, named "X Park," will officially open on Wednesday, it was announced today.

The park, located at the southeast corner of Dune Palms Road and Black Hawk Way, near La Quinta High School.

X Park was designed and constructed by Los Angeles-based Spohn Ranch Skateparks. The company has built skateparks across the world over the past 30 years. The project cost $4.64 million and was originally set to open in 2020, however, after several delays it's finally ready to open up to the public.

The park features a concrete pump track, a modern street course with a variety of stairs, rails and ledges and three distinct bowls that cover the full spectrum of skill levels.

The park will be open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 9 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with fees ranging from $2 per day for residents to $5 a day for non-residents.

Annual passes can also be purchased, costing $25 for residents and $50 for non-residents. Helmets and waivers are required for entry.

The new skate park was broken in by the legendary Tony Hawk back in January.

"It's really first class, it's one of the best parks built," Hawk said on "X Park."

To learn more about the park, visit: https://www.spohnranch.com/