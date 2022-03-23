Coachella home unlivable after overnight fire

Authorities in Coachella are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said Deputies from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station responded to the house fire on Coronado Street and Avenue 50.

Viewer image of fire

Cal Fire said the blaze ignited just after 2:00 in the morning.

Residents were evacuated and neighbors were also told to leave temporarily as a precaution.

It's unclear if there were any injuries, but officials said the home is unlivable.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but authorities have ruled out arson.

