2022 Trans Pride Fair in Palm Springs offers resources and networking

The Coachella Valley's Transgender Health & Wellness Center presents the 2022 Trans Pride Fair.

All are welcome attend and celebrate trans pride while enjoying snacks and music. Event organizers say it is a great opportunity for networking and connecting to vital resources.

The event will be at Francis Stevens Park in Palm Springs on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 2022 Trans Pride Fair takes place as the 20th annual National LGBTQ Health Awareness Week comes to end the same day. Also, as several states across the country have pushed back against transgender people.

In Utah, the state's legislature voted to override Gov. Spencer Cox's (R) veto of a bill banning transgender students from competing in girls' sports.

In Arizona and Oklahoma, bills were passed on Thursday that would ban transgender youth from participating in girls’ sports.

Over in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) told Texas state health agencies that delivering gender-affirming medical treatments to transgender's youth "constitutes child abuse” under state law.