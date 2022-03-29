Police to issue 20 fines in UK’s ‘Partygate’ scandal

By Niamh Kennedy and Ed Upright, CNN

UK police will issue 20 fines for breaches of Covid-19 laws after revelations of a series of parties held at Downing Street while rest of the country was living under strict pandemic lockdowns.

London’s Metropolitan police said investigations were continuing and more so-called fixed-penalty notices could be issued.

CNN is reaching out to Downing Street as the statement does not name any of the people who the fines will be issued to.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized for the parties at the heart of UK government in an address to parliament in January, while the opposition has called on Johnson to quit.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.

