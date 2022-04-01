Autism Society to host Annual Autism Walk and Resource Fair next week

The Autism Society - Inland Empire's Annual Autism Walk and Resource Fair is happening on April 9 at the Palm Desert Civic Park from 9 am - 12 pm.

This event is held every year to raise funds for the many services and support the Autism Society provides for its children, grownups, and their families.

Like 12-year-old Gabriella Robbie who is autistic. Her parents found out when she was three years old and The Autism Society has been a huge help for the family every step of the way.

“From the beginning, there were parent support groups. They would have special training in the support groups. They would have different companies, and different resources," explained Suzanne Waverick, Gabriella's mom. "They would link us with resources which were really helpful because it was really overwhelming.”

The list of resources The Autism Society helps with is endless. Not only does it help in this way, but it also hosts many events that help cater to people with autism.

“With Gabby’s symptoms of autism, it’s really hard for us to be part of traditional activities like going to traditional birthday parties or you know being part of the community going to events in the community because of the symptoms and the behaviors that she has because of the autism," said Waverick. "So the autism society actually will host a lot of really cool stuff.”

All of the stuff that the Autism Society does is made possible because of large fundraising events like the Annual Autism Walk.

100% of the proceeds of this event will go directly back into the programs and services it provides to continue helping and empowering those with autism.

For more information on the walk, you can look on The Autism Society's website.