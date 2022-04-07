Cooling centers open across the Valley as temperatures rise

It’s that time of the year again.

The intense heat is already making its way into the desert. April is when the Coachella Valley typically sees the temperatures creep into the triple digits.

Misters are on full blast and more umbrellas are popping to help people avoid the sun from beating down on them.

“Desert heat is real for sure,” said visitor Kris Estrada-Pozzi.

The Valley is seeing more than 10 degrees above average temperatures for this time of the year and people are definitely feeling it.

“It got hot pretty quick. I went golfing this morning so I snuck off the course at the right time but lunch here was actually really nice," said visitor Jan Mannik.

Some good ways to beat the heat, “The pool is just like, especially when you’re just at the limit like oh I’m feeling like parched or too dry, jump in the pool and it just like sets your whole ecosystem just perfectly," Estrada-Pozzi said.

And of course, you can always head to the several cooling centers across the Valley which are now open to the public.

“In the Coachella Valley, I believe we have about 25 to 30 partners, and a lot of them run senior centers and those can definitely be accounted for to be open and to be ready to receive individuals that need to escape this extreme heat,” said Olga Sanchez, the Senior Community Programs Specialist of CAP Riverside County.

Cooling centers can be found all over the valley from Cabazon to North Shore.

Click here for a full list of cooling centers.