Tickets still available for Joslyn Senior Center fundraiser

The Joslyn Senior Center is hosting its 12th annual The Joslyn in Bloom Fashion Show Luncheon on Wednesday.

It has been at least two years since the fashion show and luncheon were last put on because of the pandemic. Other fundraisers were held to try to raise funds, but none amounted to what is annually made at this event.

This fundraiser helps fund the many activities and programs seniors get to participate in at the center. There are about 65 programs that are held in a week.

Some of these include ways to improve and maintain health and fitness. Enrichment Specialist Jose Mendez said these classes are very beneficial to those seniors who attend.

“In order for me to be able to help them you know they need to be a cheap price or no price at all," explained Mendez. "That's why I think the Joslyn center is such a good place because we do it for free. They don’t have to pay anything other than their yearly membership which is close to nothing. We can help them out a lot.”

At the Joslyn in Bloom Fashion show Luncheon, there is going to be a champagne reception, silent auction, and runway fashions from Saks Fifth Avenue among other local boutiques.

You can still purchase tickets by calling (760) 340-3220 x105 or emailing thomaso@joslyncenter.org.

A general admission ticket is $75.

A VIP ticket is $150.

It is required to have a COVID-19 vaccine to attend.