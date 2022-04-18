First Alert Weather Alert issued for strong winds Tuesday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Tuesday, April 19th as strong west winds are expected to be impactful to your day. Keep reading to see what future wind gusts will look like.

Monday brought the heat with high temperatures more than 10° above normal. A cooldown will begin on Tuesday as winds strengthen across Southern California.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect for the Coachella Valley at Noon Tuesday. Be prepared for a reduction in visibility at times due to blowing sand and dust.

Gusts up to 60 MPH are expected around the San Gorgonio Pass. Take the time now to secure lightweight items around your yard, like patio umbrellas and potted plants, that can easily be blown over.

Wind will remain a factor throughout the week, mainly with breezy conditions through the next system arrives Thursday/Friday and winds will strengthen once more. Temperatures will cool through the week, even dropping into the 70s on Friday.

