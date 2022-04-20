Skip to Content
Gene Autry Trail closed at the wash due to gusty winds, blowing sand

Gene Autry Trail remains closed this morning at the wash due to gusty winds and blowing sand.

Indian Canyon remains open going out to the freeway.

Highway 111 going out to the freeway or Vista Chino to Date Palm are the best alternate routes.

Officials advise commuters to follow traffic signs and avoid going around road closures as it could be dangerous and lead to fines.

