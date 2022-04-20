Poland: Coal mine explosions kill 5, injure more than 20

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Authorities in Poland say two underground methane explosions at a coal mine killed five people and injured more than 20. Poland’s prime minister said the first blast took place early Wednesday at the Pniowek mine in Pawlowice. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says a rescue operation was launched immediately but a second explosion occurred about three hours after the first, severing communication with some of the rescuers. Seven people remain missing. Doctors say some of the hospitalized patients have life-threatening injuries, including burns to their lungs and large areas of their bodies. The mine that is operated by the Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa, or JSW, mining company. Prosecutors have opened an investigation.