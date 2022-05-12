Skip to Content
Local organizations hosting march & rally in Palm Springs protesting potential overturn of Roe v Wade

Planned Parenthood

Several local organizations are coming together to host a rally and march this weekend in Palm Springs to protest the potential overturning of Roe v Wade.

"Bans Off Our Bodies: We. Won't. Go. Back. Rally for Roe" will be held Saturday, May 14 at 10 AM at Frances Stevens Park at 500 N Palm Canyon Drive.

In the area, there will also be rallies and marches in Idyllwild and Yucca Valley at the same time as part of a nationwide effort to protest the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v Wade

The Palm Springs march/rally will be held by Courageous Resistance/ Indivisible of the Desert, Democratic Women of the Desert along with National Women’s March Foundation, Women’s March, Planned Parenthood and MoveOn.

