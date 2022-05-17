INDY DAY 1: Sato, Honda strong on opening day of practice

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato shot to the top of the speed chart Tuesday on the first day of preparations for the May 29 race. Sato went 228.9 mph around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, ahead of Scott Dixon. Jimmie Johnson was third fastest, followed by teammate Marcus Ericsson. Chip Ganassi Racing drivers were second, third, fourth and sixth fastest. Honda had 10 drivers in the top 12.