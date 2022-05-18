Gas prices are on the rise and gas thieves are back

Ogenieh Arzuaga of Palm Desert said someone drilled a hole in her car's gas tank, presumably to steal gas. She's worried the problem will worsen and wants to spread awareness. Arzuaga, made contact with the Police and when they came, they tried to lift fingerprints.

The victim also mentioned that this has happened before to other residents in her complex. Because of this attempt, she is left without a vehicle until it is repaired and she shares her frustration regarding this huge inconvenience. She, unfortunately, cannot work because of her involuntarily disabled vehicle. As an Instacart driver, her vehicle is how she makes money and she shared with us, that the damages are very expensive.

Following releases on Gas Buddy, they share that there are only three states whose gas is under four dollars. Due to the oil price increase, gas will continue to spike. Track gas predictions HERE.