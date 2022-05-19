First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds today

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert today. Gusty west winds will blow sand and dust, likely reducing visibility and air quality.

Here's a look at some of the strongest winds in our area over the last 24 hours.

A broad trough of low pressure is developing to our north and is responsible for strengthening onshore flow as we close out the workweek.

Winds look to peak Friday afternoon and evening, with gusts exceeding 40 MPH around the desert.

There is a payoff to all of the wind -- cooler temperatures! Highs will drop into the 90s Friday through Sunday before taking off back into the triple digits. Highs will be near 106° by the middle of next week.

