Two homes destroyed by flames in Indio, a third was damaged overnight

Firefighters were on the scene of an overnight fire inside an Indio mobile home park Monday morning.

They were called to the Arabian Mobile Home Park off Calhoun Street shortly before 1:56 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters say two mobile homes, a carport, and two vehicles were destroyed. A third mobile home was also damaged.

The American Red Cross is helping one person and two dogs who lost their home.

The fire was contained within an hour's time.

A cause for the fire remains under investigation.

